Matt Duchene and the Dallas Stars will play the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to bet on Duchene's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Matt Duchene vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Duchene Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Duchene averaged 15:51 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +4.

He scored a goal in a game 20 times last season over 71 games played, with multiple goals in two games.

Duchene had an assist in 26 of 71 games last season, with multiple assists in six of them.

The implied probability is 54.1% that he hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Duchene going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Duchene Stats vs. the Golden Knights in 2022-23

Defensively, the Golden Knights gave up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league play.

Their goal differential (+42) made them ninth-best in the league.

