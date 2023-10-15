Saints vs. Texans: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Orleans Saints (3-2) visit the Houston Texans (2-3) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023.
The betting trends and insights for the Saints and Texans can be found below before they meet on Sunday.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Saints vs. Texans Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Saints
|1.5
|42.5
|-125
|+105
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Saints vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats
New Orleans Saints
- New Orleans' games this season have had an average of 40.4 points, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Saints have gone 1-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The Saints have been moneyline favorites four times this season. They've gone 2-2.
- New Orleans has gone 2-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (50%).
Houston Texans
- The Texans and their opponents have scored more than 42.5 combined points twice this season.
- The average total for Houston's games this season is 42.1 points, 0.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Texans are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Texans have been underdogs in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.
- Houston has a record of 2-2 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
Saints vs. Texans Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Saints
|19.2
|21
|15.2
|5
|40.4
|0
|5
|Texans
|23
|10
|20
|12
|42.1
|2
|5
Saints vs. Texans Betting Insights & Trends
Saints
- In its last three contests, New Orleans has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.
- New Orleans has not gone over the total in its past three games.
- The Saints have outscored their opponents by a total of 20 points this season (four points per game), and the Texans have put up just 15 more points than their opponents (three per game).
Texans
- Houston is unbeaten against the spread and 1-2 overall over its last three games.
- In their past three games, the Texans have hit the over once.
- The Saints have 20 more points than their opponents this season (four per game), and the Texans have scored just 15 more points than their opponents (three per game).
Saints Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.4
|41.3
|39.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.6
|22.5
|21.0
|ATS Record
|1-3-1
|0-2-0
|1-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|0-5-0
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
Texans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.1
|40.8
|43.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.6
|21.5
|25.0
|ATS Record
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|1-0
|1-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.