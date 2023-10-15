The Houston Texans (2-3) will look to upset the New Orleans Saints (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at NRG Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Saints favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 42.5 in the outing.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Saints' upcoming matchup against Texans, check out the page below, where we provide statistics to help you with your in-game betting decisions.

Sign up to live bet on the Saints-Texans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Saints vs Texans on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints vs. Texans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Saints have led two times, have been behind two times, and have been knotted up one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 3.2 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.2 points on average in the first quarter.

After the first quarter this year, the Texans have been leading in two games and have been behind in three games.

2nd Quarter

In five games this year, the Saints have won the second quarter two times, lost two times, and tied one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.6 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 4.8 points on average in the second quarter.

The Texans have lost the second quarter one time and won four times in five games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games and have been knotted up in one game.

Offensively, New Orleans is averaging 4.6 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 0.6 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

Digging into scoring in the third quarter, the Texans have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game and have lost the third quarter in four games.

4th Quarter

In five games this year, the Saints have lost the fourth quarter four times and outscored their opponent one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging four points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 9.4 points on average in that quarter.

In the Texans' five games this season, they have won the fourth quarter three times, been outscored one time, and tied one time.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 6 In-Game Primers

Saints vs. Texans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Saints have led after the first half in three games this season and have been behind after the first half in two games.

The Texans have been winning three times (2-1 in those games) and have trailed two times (0-2) at the end of the first half.

2nd Half

The Saints have won the second half in two games this season (2-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in two games (0-2), and they've tied in the second half in one game (1-0).

New Orleans' offense is averaging 8.6 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 10 points on average in the second half.

The Texans have won the second half in two games this season (1-1 record in those games). They've lost the second half in three games (1-2).

Rep the Saints or the Texans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.