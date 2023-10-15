Best Bets, Odds for the Saints vs. Texans Game – Week 6
The Houston Texans (2-3) play the New Orleans Saints (3-2) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023, and here are our best bets.
When is Saints vs. Texans?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- While BetMGM has the Saints winning by 1.5, the model has the Texans taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (13.0 points). Take the Texans.
- The Saints have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 55.6%.
- The Saints have gone 2-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, New Orleans has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
- The Texans have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won twice.
- This season, Houston has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
Other Week 6 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Houston (+1.5)
- The Saints have put together a record of 1-3-1 against the spread this season.
- New Orleans is winless against the spread when it has played as 1.5-point or greater favorites (0-2-1).
- The Texans are 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- In games as an underdog by 1.5 points or more so far this season, the Texans have gone 3-1 against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (42)
- The two teams average a combined 0.2 more points per game, 42.2 (including the playoffs), than this game's over/under of 42 points.
- The Saints and the Texans have seen their opponents average a combined 6.8 fewer points per game than the over/under of 42 set in this matchup.
- None of the Saints' five games with a set total this season have gone over the point total.
- In theTexans' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).
Alvin Kamara Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|2
|65.5
|1
|25.0
|0
Dameon Pierce Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|5
|49.4
|1
|16.8
|0
