New Orleans Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Houston Texans. The Texans are ranked 18th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 226.4 per game.

Shaheed has grabbed 14 balls (on 21 targets) for 213 yards (42.6 per game) and one score this season.

Shaheed vs. the Texans

Shaheed vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games No player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Houston in the 2023 season.

The Texans have surrendered a TD pass to three opposing players this year.

Houston has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 226.4 passing yards per game yielded by the Texans defense makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Texans have allowed three passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks first among NFL teams.

Rashid Shaheed Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-118)

Shaheed Receiving Insights

Shaheed, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of five games this season.

Shaheed has 12.4% of his team's target share (21 targets on 169 passing attempts).

He is averaging 10.1 yards per target (17th in league play), averaging 213 yards on 21 passes thrown his way.

In one of five games this year, Shaheed has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has 14.3% of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Shaheed has been targeted two times in the red zone (8.7% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts).

Shaheed's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 9/18/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 4 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/10/2023 Week 1 6 TAR / 5 REC / 89 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

