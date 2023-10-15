Will Jimmy Graham Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jimmy Graham was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints take on the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Check out Graham's stats on this page.
Jimmy Graham Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- The Saints have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Juwan Johnson (DNP/calf): 7 Rec; 61 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Chris Olave (LP/toe): 25 Rec; 318 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Saints vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Graham 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|1
|8
|0
|1
|8.0
Graham Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Packers
|1
|1
|8
|1
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|1
|0
|0
|0
