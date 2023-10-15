When the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans go head to head in Week 6 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Chris Olave score a touchdown? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Chris Olave score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17 if he scores a TD)

Olave's team-best 318 yards receiving (63.6 per game) are via 25 catches (43 targets), and he has one TD.

Olave, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Chris Olave Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 10 8 112 0 Week 2 @Panthers 11 6 86 0 Week 3 @Packers 11 8 104 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 6 1 4 0 Week 5 @Patriots 5 2 12 1

