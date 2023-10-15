The New York Giants (1-4) visit the Buffalo Bills (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Highmark Stadium and will look to break a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Bills vs. Giants

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV: NBC

Bills vs. Giants Insights

The Bills average 31.8 points per game, comparable to the 30.6 per outing the Giants give up.

This season New York racks up 3.6 fewer points per game (12.4) than Buffalo surrenders (16).

The Bills rack up only 12.4 more yards per game (390.4), than the Giants give up per contest (378).

New York averages 70 fewer yards per game (255.2) than Buffalo allows (325.2).

The Bills rush for 116.2 yards per game, 35.2 fewer than the 151.4 the Giants allow per outing.

New York rushes for 92.2 yards per game, 41.8 fewer than the 134 Buffalo allows per outing.

The Bills have turned the ball over seven times this season, four more turnovers than the Giants have forced (3).

New York has eight giveaways this season, while Buffalo has 13 takeaways.

Bills Home Performance

The Bills put up 35.3 points per game at home (3.5 more than their overall average), and concede 18.3 at home (2.3 more than overall).

The Bills' average yards gained (417.3) and conceded (369) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 390.4 and 325.2, respectively.

In home games, Buffalo racks up 312 passing yards per game and gives up 238. That's more than it gains (274.2) and allows (191.2) overall.

The Bills accumulate 105.3 rushing yards per game at home (10.9 less than their overall average), and give up 131 at home (three less than overall).

At home, the Bills convert 48.6% of third downs and allow 45.7% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (49.2%), and more than they allow (38.6%).

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 at Washington W 37-3 CBS 10/1/2023 Miami W 48-20 CBS 10/8/2023 Jacksonville L 25-20 NFL Network 10/15/2023 New York - NBC 10/22/2023 at New England - CBS 10/26/2023 Tampa Bay - Amazon Prime Video 11/5/2023 at Cincinnati - NBC

Giants Away Performance

The Giants score 19.7 points per game in road games (7.3 more than their overall average), and give up 29.7 on the road (0.9 less than overall).

On the road, the Giants rack up 285.7 yards per game and concede 448. That's more than they gain (255.2) and allow (378) overall.

New York's average passing yards gained (205.3) and allowed (276.7) in road games are both higher than its overall averages of 163 and 226.6, respectively.

The Giants accumulate 80.3 rushing yards per game on the road (11.9 less than their overall average), and concede 171.3 on the road (19.9 more than overall).

The Giants' offensive third-down percentage (36.6%) and defensive third-down percentage (47.1%) in away games are both higher than their overall averages of 35.6% and 42.4%, respectively.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/21/2023 at San Francisco L 30-12 Amazon Prime Video 10/2/2023 Seattle L 24-3 ABC/ESPN 10/8/2023 at Miami L 31-16 FOX 10/15/2023 at Buffalo - NBC 10/22/2023 Washington - CBS 10/29/2023 New York - CBS 11/5/2023 at Las Vegas - FOX

