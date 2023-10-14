MAC Games Today: How to Watch MAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 7
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 7 college football slate includes six games involving schools from the MAC. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.
MAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Kent State Golden Flashes at Eastern Michigan Eagles
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Toledo Rockets at Ball State Cardinals
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Akron Zips at Central Michigan Chippewas
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Bowling Green Falcons at Buffalo Bulls
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Miami (OH) RedHawks at Western Michigan Broncos
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Ohio Bobcats at Northern Illinois Huskies
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
