The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-5) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-4) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Rice-Totten Stadium in a clash of SWAC foes.

Mississippi Valley State has struggled offensively, ranking worst in the FCS (129.4 yards per game) this season. However, the defense ranks best, surrendering only 179 yards per game. UAPB has been struggling on offense, ranking ninth-worst in the FCS with 13.2 points per game. It has been more productive defensively, surrendering 28.8 points per contest (73rd-ranked).

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Valley SN.

Mississippi Valley State vs. UAPB Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Valley SN

Valley SN City: Itta Bena, Mississippi

Itta Bena, Mississippi Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium

Mississippi Valley State vs. UAPB Key Statistics

Mississippi Valley State UAPB 129.4 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.2 (106th) 179 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434.2 (93rd) 38.2 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135 (72nd) 91.2 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.2 (98th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders

Ty'Jarian Williams has thrown for 384 yards (76.8 ypg) to lead Mississippi Valley State, completing 60.3% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass this season.

Jared Wilson has 143 rushing yards on 29 carries.

Jakobe Thomas has collected 35 yards on three attempts.

Rashad Eades' team-high 88 yards as a receiver have come on six catches (out of six targets).

Cobie Bates has caught nine passes for 84 yards (16.8 yards per game) this year.

Jaxson Davis has a total of 78 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 10 throws and scoring one touchdown.

UAPB Stats Leaders

Jalen Macon has put up 607 passing yards, or 121.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 70.1% of his passes and has tossed three touchdowns with one interception. He's also chipped in on the ground with 13 rushing yards per game.

Johness Davis has run for 282 yards on 51 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

BJ Curry has racked up 22 carries and totaled 130 yards with one touchdown.

Kenji Lewis has registered 15 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 175 (35 yards per game). He's been targeted 18 times and has one touchdown.

Maurice Lloyd has caught 14 passes and compiled 167 receiving yards (33.4 per game).

Michael Jamerson has racked up 116 reciving yards (23.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

