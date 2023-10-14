Based on our computer projection model, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions will defeat the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils when the two teams come together at Rice-Totten Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which kicks off at 3:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Mississippi Valley State vs. UAPB Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction UAPB (-0.7) 41.5 UAPB 21, Mississippi Valley State 20

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Mississippi Valley State Betting Info (2022)

The Delta Devils put together a 4-6-0 ATS record last year.

Delta Devils games hit the over just twice last season.

UAPB Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Lions are 2-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Lions have not gone over a point total in two games with a set over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Delta Devils vs. Golden Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Mississippi Valley State 10 33.2 7 31 9.5 33 UAPB 13.2 28.8 10.5 23.5 15.5 36.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.