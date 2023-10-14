The Week 7 college football slate features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Alabama State Hornets and the Jackson State Tigers that should be of interest to fans in Mississippi.

College Football Games to Watch in Mississippi on TV This Week

Alabama State Hornets at Jackson State Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium

Rice-Totten Stadium TV Channel: Valley SN

