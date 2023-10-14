The Jackson State Tigers (4-2) and the Alabama State Hornets (2-3) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in a clash of SWAC opponents.

Jackson State ranks 39th in scoring offense (29.2 points per game) and 70th in scoring defense (28.7 points allowed per game) this season. Alabama State's defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks ninth-best in the FCS with 242.8 total yards allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is posting 312.2 total yards per game, which ranks 97th.

Below we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jackson State vs. Alabama State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Jackson State vs. Alabama State Key Statistics

Jackson State Alabama State 326.0 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.2 (103rd) 309.3 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.8 (10th) 132.0 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.4 (90th) 194.0 (74th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.8 (69th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has thrown for 944 yards (157.3 ypg) to lead Jackson State, completing 61.7% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Irvin Mulligan has 519 rushing yards on 85 carries with four touchdowns.

Ahmad Miller has been handed the ball 23 times this year and racked up 166 yards (27.7 per game).

Rico Powers Jr. has hauled in 21 catches for 310 yards (51.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Fabian McCray has hauled in nine receptions totaling 163 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Duke Miller has a total of 155 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 14 throws.

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Damon Stewart has compiled 566 yards on 59.4% passing while tossing two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Ja'Won Howell has rushed for 203 yards on 55 carries so far this year.

Dematrius Davis has racked up 42 carries and totaled 200 yards.

Kisean Johnson has racked up 425 receiving yards on 33 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Isaiah Scott has put together a 160-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 11 passes on 14 targets.

Tyree Saunders' seven receptions (on seven targets) have netted him 91 yards (18.2 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Jackson State or Alabama State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.