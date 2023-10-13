Searching for how to stream high school football games in Tate County, Mississippi this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Tate County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Senatobia High School at Byhalia High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Byhalia, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Independence High School at North Panola High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Sardis, MS
    • Conference: 3A Region 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

