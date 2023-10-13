Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High school football action in Lee County, Mississippi is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Mississippi This Week
Lee County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Tishomingo County at Shannon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Shannon, MS
- Conference: 4A Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.