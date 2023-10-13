Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lamar County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
High school football competition in Lamar County, Mississippi is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Lamar County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Columbia Academy at Sumrall High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Sumrall, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sacred Heart Catholic School at Lumberton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Lumberton, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
