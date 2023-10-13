If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Hinds County, Mississippi this week, we've got you covered below.

Hinds County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Starkville High School at Clinton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

Location: Clinton, MS

Clinton, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Lanier High School at McComb High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

Location: McComb, MS

McComb, MS Conference: 4A Region 6

4A Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hattiesburg High School at Forest Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest Christian School at Prairie View Academy