Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hinds County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Hinds County, Mississippi this week, we've got you covered below.
Hinds County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Starkville High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Clinton, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanier High School at McComb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: McComb, MS
- Conference: 4A Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hattiesburg High School at Forest Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Hattiesburg, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest Christian School at Prairie View Academy
- Game Time: 10:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Bastrop, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
