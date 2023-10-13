Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in De Soto County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in De Soto County, Mississippi this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Mississippi This Week
De Soto County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
DeSoto Central High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Oxford, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
