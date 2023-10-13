After advancing to the quarterfinals at the Hana Bank Korea Open (before being eliminated by Jessica Pegula in her most recent match), Claire Liu will start play in the WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023 against Emina Bektas in the round of 32. Liu has +1600 odds to win this tournament at Skanes Family Hotel Monastir.

Liu at the 2023 WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: Skanes Family Hotel Monastir

Skanes Family Hotel Monastir Location: Monastir, Tunisia

Monastir, Tunisia Court Surface: Hard

Liu's Next Match

In her opening match at the WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023, Liu will meet Bektas on Tuesday, October 17 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 32.

Liu Stats

Liu is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Hana Bank Korea Open, at the hands of No. 4-ranked Pegula, 6-4, 3-6, 0-6.

Through 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, Liu is yet to win a title, and her overall record is 17-23.

Liu is 11-16 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Liu has played 21.1 games per match in her 40 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

On hard courts, Liu has played 27 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 20.1 games per match while winning 46.9% of games.

Over the past year, Liu has won 61.8% of her service games, and she has won 29.9% of her return games.

Liu has won 26.4% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 60.2% of her service games during that timeframe.

