The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Houston Cougars (2-3) in a matchup on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Mountaineers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 52.5 points.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the West Virginia vs. Houston matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

West Virginia vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

West Virginia vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline Houston Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-2.5) 52.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel West Virginia (-2.5) 52.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

West Virginia vs. Houston Betting Trends

West Virginia has put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Houston has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Cougars have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

West Virginia & Houston 2023 Futures Odds

West Virginia To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000 Houston To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

