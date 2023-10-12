Week 7 of the college football schedule includes six games featuring AAC teams in action. Read on for up-to-date key players and results.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

SMU vs. East Carolina

Week 7 AAC Results

SMU 31 East Carolina 10

Pregame Favorite: SMU (-11.5)

SMU (-11.5) Pregame Total: 49.5

SMU Leaders

Passing: Preston Stone (19-for-38, 276 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Preston Stone (19-for-38, 276 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jaylan Knighton (11 ATT, 26 YDS)

Jaylan Knighton (11 ATT, 26 YDS) Receiving: Jordan Kerley (4 TAR, 3 REC, 69 YDS)

East Carolina Leaders

Passing: Mason Garcia (12-for-26, 155 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Mason Garcia (12-for-26, 155 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Garcia (12 ATT, 38 YDS, 1 TD)

Garcia (12 ATT, 38 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Chase Sowell (12 TAR, 7 REC, 120 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

East Carolina SMU 290 Total Yards 334 193 Passing Yards 276 97 Rushing Yards 58 2 Turnovers 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 7 AAC Games

Tulane Green Wave at Memphis Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Friday, October 13

Friday, October 13 Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tulane (-4.5)

Temple Owls at North Texas Mean Green

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Apogee Stadium

Apogee Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: North Texas (-6)

Navy Midshipmen at Charlotte 49ers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Navy (-3.5)

Florida Atlantic Owls at South Florida Bulls

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: South Florida (-2.5)

UAB Blazers at UTSA Roadrunners

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UTSA (-9.5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.