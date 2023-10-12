Stars vs. Blues Injury Report Today - October 12
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Dallas Stars (0-0-0), which currently has two players listed, as the Stars prepare for their matchup against the St. Louis Blues (0-0-0) at American Airlines Center on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 PM ET.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Chase Wheatcroft
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Stars vs. Blues Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Stars Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Stars scored the seventh-most goals in the NHL last season (281 total, 3.4 per game).
- Dallas conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.
- They had the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66.
Blues Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Blues had 260 goals last season (3.2 per game), 17th in the league.
- St. Louis gave up 3.6 goals per game (298 in total), 27th in the NHL.
- They had the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -38.
Stars vs. Blues Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-210)
|Blues (+170)
|6.5
