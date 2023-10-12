The contests in a Thursday soccer lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Men's International Soccer Friendlies match featuring Georgia playing Thailand.

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Men's International Soccer Friendlies: Georgia vs Thailand

  • League: Men's International Soccer Friendlies
  • Game Time: 11:50 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Latvia vs Armenia

  • League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying
  • Game Time: 11:50 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Men's International Soccer Friendlies: Montenegro vs Lebanon

  • League: Men's International Soccer Friendlies
  • Game Time: 11:50 AM ET
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Men's International Soccer Friendlies: Sweden vs Moldova

  • League: Men's International Soccer Friendlies
  • Game Time: 12:50 PM ET
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Croatia vs Turkey

  • League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Albania vs Czechia

  • League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Spain vs Scotland

  • League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying
  • Game Time: 2:32 PM ET
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Belarus vs Romania

  • League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying
  • Game Time: 2:32 PM ET
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Andorra vs Kosovo

  • League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Faroe Islands vs Poland

  • League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Cyprus vs Norway

  • League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Utah State vs Fresno State

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Rutgers vs Michigan

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Florida State vs Notre Dame

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Arkansas vs Florida

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Iowa vs Northwestern

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Boise State vs San Jose State

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Stanford vs San Francisco

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

