Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, October 12 at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off in NLDS Game 4 with the Phillies up 2-1.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Phillies.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .416, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .596.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Acuna has recorded a hit in 125 of 162 games this season (77.2%), including 70 multi-hit games (43.2%).

In 22.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 67 games this year (41.4%), Acuna has picked up an RBI, and in 25 of those games (15.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 104 of 162 games this year, and more than once 37 times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 77 .342 AVG .333 .432 OBP .401 .603 SLG .589 40 XBH 40 20 HR 21 52 RBI 54 44/48 K/BB 40/32 36 SB 37

Phillies Pitching Rankings