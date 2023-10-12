NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | October 12
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Thursday's NHL slate includes top teams in play. Among those contests is the Seattle Kraken playing the Nashville Predators.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 12
|ESPN+,MSG-B,MSG (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 12
|ESPN+,NBCS-PH,BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, October 12
|ESPN+,Hulu (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 12
|ESPN+,BSSW,BSMW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Seattle Kraken at Nashville Predators
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 12
|ESPN+,BSSO,ROOT Sports NW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Florida Panthers at Minnesota Wild
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 12
|ESPN+,BSFL,BSN,BSWI (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks
|10:30 PM ET, Thursday, October 12
|ESPN+,NBCS-CA,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
