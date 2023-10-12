Matt Olson vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.353 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Thursday at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Phillies are holding a 2-1 series lead.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Read More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta with 172 hits, batting .283 this season with 84 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 19th in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Olson will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 over the course of his last games.
- Olson has gotten a hit in 117 of 165 games this year (70.9%), including 47 multi-hit games (28.5%).
- He has homered in 27.9% of his games in 2023, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 78 games this year (47.3%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in 36 of those games (21.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 16 contests.
- He has scored in 96 of 165 games this year, and more than once 29 times.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.301
|AVG
|.266
|.405
|OBP
|.374
|.640
|SLG
|.570
|42
|XBH
|42
|28
|HR
|26
|73
|RBI
|66
|77/50
|K/BB
|90/54
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Suarez (4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.18, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .267 batting average against him.
