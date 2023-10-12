Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
There is high school football action in Marshall County, Mississippi this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Holly Springs High School at Rosa Fort High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Tunica, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Senatobia High School at Byhalia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Byhalia, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.