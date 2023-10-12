Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Holmes County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
High school football competition in Holmes County, Mississippi is happening this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Holmes County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Holmes County Central High School at Gentry High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on October 11
- Location: Indianola, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holmes County Central High School at Gentry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Indianola, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
