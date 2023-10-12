Kansas City (4-1) brings a four-game winning streak into a matchup with Denver (1-4) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 47 points.

Interested in live betting the Chiefs/Broncos matchup this week? Here are some stats and trends to help guide you with your in-game bets.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Chiefs have led three times, have been behind one time, and have been knotted up one time.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 6.2 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering two points on average in the first quarter.

The Broncos have led three times and have been behind two times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Chiefs have won the second quarter in three games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 11.8 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 5.2 points on average in the second quarter.

The Broncos have lost the second quarter three times and won two times in five games this year.

3rd Quarter

In five games this year, the Chiefs have lost the third quarter one time and outscored their opponent four times.

On offense, Kansas City is averaging 7.6 points in the third quarter (third-ranked) this season. It is allowing 1.6 points on average in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) on defense.

The Broncos have been outscored in the third quarter in three games this season. Meanwhile, they've been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

The Chiefs have won the fourth quarter in one game this season, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 1.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.4 points on average in that quarter.

Digging into fourth-quarter scoring, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in that quarter in two games and have been outscored in that quarter in three games.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In five games this season, the Chiefs have led after the first half four times and been tied after the first half one time.

Through five games this season, the Broncos have been winning after the first half three times and have been losing after the first half two times.

2nd Half

In five games this season, the Chiefs have been outscored in the second half two times (2-0 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half three times (2-1).

Kansas City's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing seven points on average in the second half.

The Broncos have won the second half in one game this season (1-0 record in those games). They've lost the second half in four games (0-4).

