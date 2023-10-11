NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | October 11
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Wednesday's NHL lineup includes top teams in play. Among those contests is the Colorado Avalanche squaring off against the Los Angeles Kings.
How to watch all the action in the NHL on Wednesday is available here.Sign up using or links for ESPN+ and Fubo to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, October 11
|ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, October 11
|ESPN+,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, October 11
|TNT,Max
|Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks
|10:00 PM ET, Wednesday, October 11
|ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings
|10:00 PM ET, Wednesday, October 11
|TNT,Max
|Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames
|10:00 PM ET, Wednesday, October 11
|ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.