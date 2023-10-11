Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .838 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on October 11 at 5:07 PM ET. The teams are all tied up 1-1 ahead of Game 3 of the NLDS.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has 29 doubles, a triple, 40 home runs and 57 walks while batting .274.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

In 69.2% of his 146 games this season, Ozuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 24.7% of his games in 2023 (36 of 146), and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

Ozuna has an RBI in 57 of 146 games this season, with multiple RBI in 27 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 45.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 69 .301 AVG .244 .372 OBP .319 .629 SLG .484 42 XBH 28 23 HR 17 54 RBI 46 64/30 K/BB 70/27 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings