At Allegiant Stadium in Week 5, the Green Bay Packers' Romeo Doubs will be facing the Las Vegas Raiders pass defense and Trevon Moehrig. See below for more stats and insights on this important matchup.

Packers vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: ABC/ESPN

TV: ABC/ESPN

Romeo Doubs Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Raiders 40.4 10.1 26 81 7.39

Romeo Doubs vs. Trevon Moehrig Insights

Romeo Doubs & the Packers' Offense

Romeo Doubs has collected 20 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 224 (56 yards per game). He's been targeted 33 times and has three touchdowns.

Through the air, Green Bay ranks fourth-last in the league in passing yards with 825 (206.3 per game) and ninth in passing TDs (eight).

The Packers have scored 100 points this year, ranking 20th in the league with 25 points per contest. In terms of total yards, they rank 32nd in the NFL with 1,123 total yards (280.8 per contest).

Green Bay, which is averaging 33 pass attempts per game, ranks 19th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Packers air it out more frequently than most of the league, throwing 26 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (66.7% red-zone pass rate), which ranks sixth in the NFL.

Trevon Moehrig & the Raiders' Defense

Trevon Moehrig leads the team with one interception, while also recording 21 tackles and three passes defended.

Looking at passing defense, Las Vegas is allowing 202.8 yards per game (811 total) in the air, which is the third-best mark in the league.

The Raiders' points-against average on defense is 25.3 per game, 14th in the league.

No player has collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have given up a touchdown pass to eight players this season.

Romeo Doubs vs. Trevon Moehrig Advanced Stats

Romeo Doubs Trevon Moehrig Rec. Targets 33 11 Def. Targets Receptions 20 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.2 8 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 224 21 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 56 5.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 37 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

