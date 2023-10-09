Austin Riley vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Austin Riley -- batting .350 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on October 9 at 6:07 PM ET. The Phillies own a 1-0 series lead going into Game 2 of the NLDS.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .283 with 33 doubles, three triples, 37 home runs and 59 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- Riley has recorded a hit in 113 of 160 games this year (70.6%), including 57 multi-hit games (35.6%).
- In 35 games this season, he has gone deep (21.9%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 61 games this year (38.1%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (15.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored a run in 85 games this season, with multiple runs 27 times.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|80
|.295
|AVG
|.271
|.364
|OBP
|.331
|.536
|SLG
|.503
|38
|XBH
|35
|17
|HR
|20
|44
|RBI
|55
|89/31
|K/BB
|83/28
|2
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (13-6) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 3.56 ERA in 192 2/3 innings pitched, with 212 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 18th, 1.073 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
