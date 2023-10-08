Foster Moreau was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the New Orleans Saints play the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Check out Moreau's stats below.

Looking at last year's season stats, Moreau was targeted 54 times and had 33 catches for 420 yards (12.7 per reception) and two TDs.

Foster Moreau Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Saints this week: Jimmy Graham (DNP/nir - rest): 1 Rec; 8 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Juwan Johnson (DNP/calf): 7 Rec; 61 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Saints vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Moreau 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 54 33 420 237 2 12.7

Moreau Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Cardinals 4 3 30 0 Week 3 @Titans 4 3 44 0 Week 7 Texans 5 3 28 0 Week 8 @Saints 9 6 31 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 5 2 42 0 Week 10 Colts 4 3 43 1 Week 11 @Broncos 3 1 33 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 7 3 33 1 Week 13 Chargers 3 1 32 0 Week 14 @Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 15 Patriots 2 2 20 0 Week 16 @Steelers 3 2 19 0 Week 17 49ers 3 3 55 0 Week 18 Chiefs 1 1 10 0

