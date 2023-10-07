William McGirt is in the field at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship from October 5-7. The par-72 course spans 7,461 yards and the purse available is $8,200,000.00.

Looking to wager on McGirt at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards McGirt Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

William McGirt Insights

McGirt has finished under par 12 times and scored 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

McGirt has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five appearances, McGirt's average finish has been 46th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

McGirt has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

McGirt has made the cut three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 48 -6 279 0 6 0 0 $131,263

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

McGirt has three top-10 finishes, with two of them being top-five finishes, in his past eight appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 15th.

McGirt has made the cut seven times in his previous eight entries in this event.

The most recent time McGirt played this event was in 2022, and he finished 24th.

This course is set up to play at 7,461 yards, 444 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Country Club of Jackson have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Country Club of Jackson checks in at 7,461 yards, 119 yards longer than the average course McGirt has played in the past year (7,342 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

McGirt's Last Time Out

McGirt was in the 83rd percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was below average, putting him in the 18th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, McGirt was better than 59% of the competitors (averaging 4.69 strokes).

McGirt carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, better than the field average of 1.1.

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, McGirt had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

McGirt's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the field average (5.4).

At that most recent competition, McGirt had a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

McGirt finished the Fortinet Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, McGirt fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

