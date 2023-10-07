Tyson Alexander will be among those competing at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7.

Looking to place a wager on Alexander at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +35000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Alexander Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Tyson Alexander Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Alexander has finished below par on 10 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 16 rounds, Alexander has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Alexander has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Alexander has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 42 -6 278 0 12 1 1 $1.2M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Alexander did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards, 444 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard par 72 for this week's event.

Country Club of Jackson has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Alexander has played in the past year has been 182 yards shorter than the 7,461 yards Country Club of Jackson will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Alexander's Last Time Out

Alexander was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 87th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Fortinet Championship, which placed him in the 27th percentile among all competitors.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Alexander shot better than 78% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Alexander carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the tournament average was 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Alexander recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.2).

Alexander's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average (5.4).

In that most recent outing, Alexander had a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Alexander ended the Fortinet Championship registering a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Alexander carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.2.

