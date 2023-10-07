Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
Sun Belt action features the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-4) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Golden Eagles favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 57.5 in the outing.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion matchup in this article.
Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium
Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southern Miss Moneyline
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Southern Miss (-1.5)
|57.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Southern Miss (-1.5)
|57.5
|-122
|+102
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends
- Southern Miss has not won against the spread this season in four opportunities.
- The Golden Eagles have been favored by 1.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Old Dominion has compiled a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Monarchs are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
Southern Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
