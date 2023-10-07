Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 7, when the Old Dominion Monarchs and Southern Miss Golden Eagles square off at 7:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Monarchs. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Old Dominion (+2.5) Over (57.5) Old Dominion 37, Southern Miss 28

Week 6 Sun Belt Predictions

Southern Miss Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Eagles have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this game.

The Golden Eagles haven't won a game against the spread this year.

Southern Miss is winless against the spread when it is 2.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

This season, three of the Golden Eagles' four games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 57.5 points, 5.5 more than the average point total for Southern Miss games this season.

Old Dominion Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Monarchs based on the moneyline is 44.4%.

The Monarchs are 3-1-0 ATS this season.

Old Dominion is 3-1 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

Monarchs games have gone over the point total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

The average over/under for Old Dominion games this year is 5.5 fewer points than the point total of 57.5 in this outing.

Golden Eagles vs. Monarchs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern Miss 25.8 39.0 26.3 28.3 25.0 55.0 Old Dominion 24.8 28.8 24.0 22.3 26.0 38.5

