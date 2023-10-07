Richy Werenski is ready for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson (par-72) in Jackson, Mississippi from October 5-7. The purse is $8,200,000.00.

Looking to wager on Werenski at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +35000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Werenski Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Richy Werenski Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Werenski has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 16 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 16 rounds, Werenski has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Werenski has had an average finish of 65th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Werenski hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 65th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 41 -6 280 0 11 0 0 $563,520

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In Werenski's previous seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 53rd.

Werenski has four made cuts in his past seven appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Werenski played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

The par-72 course measures 7,461 yards this week, 444 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Country Club of Jackson, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

The average course Werenski has played i the last year (7,274 yards) is 187 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Werenski's Last Time Out

Werenski finished in the 35th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was poor, putting him in the 28th percentile of the field.

Werenski was better than 59% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Werenski fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the tournament average was 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Werenski recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Werenski's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.4.

At that last outing, Werenski's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.3).

Werenski ended the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Werenski had three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.2.

