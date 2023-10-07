The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson will see Paul Haley in the field in Jackson, Mississippi from October 5-7, up against the par-72, 7,461-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 at stake.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Haley Odds to Win: +50000

Paul Haley Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Haley has finished under par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Haley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five events, Haley finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five tournaments.

Haley has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 47 -3 282 0 10 1 1 $221,903

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Haley placed 54th in his lone recent finish at this event in two trips.

Haley has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Haley played this event was in 2022, and he finished 54th.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 444 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at Country Club of Jackson have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Courses that Haley has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,298 yards, 163 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Haley's Last Time Out

Haley finished in the 18th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 18th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Haley was better than just 4% of the competitors (averaging 5.25 strokes).

Haley did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other participants averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Haley had two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Haley's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the field average (5.4).

In that last tournament, Haley carded a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Haley ended the Fortinet Championship without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Haley carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.2.

