Nate Lashley is in 65th place, at -2, after the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson.

Nate Lashley is currently listed by sportsbooks at +20000 to win the tournament this week.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

+20000

Nate Lashley Insights

Lashley has finished below par 15 times and carded 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Lashley has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five events, Lashley's average finish has been 43rd.

In his past five appearances, Lashley has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Lashley has qualified for the weekend in six consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 35 -7 265 0 17 1 2 $1.5M

Other Players at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In Lashley's past five appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 two times, and his average finish has been 33rd.

Lashley has made the cut three times in his previous five entries in this event.

Lashley finished 61st when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

At 7,461 yards, Country Club of Jackson is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,018 yards.

The courses that Lashley has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,249 yards, while Country Club of Jackson will be 7,461 yards this week.

Lashley's Last Time Out

Lashley was in the 56th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Fortinet Championship, which was good enough to land him in the 67th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

Lashley shot better than 37% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Lashley shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Lashley carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Lashley had more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 5.4 on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

In that most recent outing, Lashley's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.3).

Lashley finished the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Lashley underperformed compared to the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

All statistics in this article reflect Lashley's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

