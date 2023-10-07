Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Mississippi
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The college football lineup in Week 6 is sure to please. The outings include the Arkansas Razorbacks taking on the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Mississippi.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Mississippi on TV This Week
Western Michigan Broncos at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Mississippi State (-20.5)
Grambling Tigers at Alcorn State Braves
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Jackson State Tigers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Ladd-Peebles Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Old Dominion Monarchs at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Southern Miss (-2.5)
Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Prairie View A&M Panthers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field
- TV Channel: Panther Vision Network
Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ole Miss (-12.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.