Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Games in Mississippi Today

Western Michigan Broncos vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi TV Channel: SEC Network (Watch on Fubo)

SEC Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Mississippi State (-20.5)

Mississippi State (-20.5) Mississippi State Moneyline: -1600

-1600 Western Michigan Moneyline: +850

+850 Total: 55.5

Old Dominion Monarchs vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Southern Miss (-2.5)

Southern Miss (-2.5) Southern Miss Moneyline: -150

-150 Old Dominion Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 57.5

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Ole Miss Rebels

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi TV Channel: SEC Network (Watch on Fubo)

SEC Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Ole Miss (-12.5)

Ole Miss (-12.5) Ole Miss Moneyline: -450

-450 Arkansas Moneyline: +325

+325 Total: 62.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.