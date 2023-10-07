Martin Trainer is set to take part in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, taking place from October 5-7.

Looking to wager on Trainer at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +35000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Trainer Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Martin Trainer Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Trainer has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 16 rounds, Trainer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Trainer has had an average finish of 41st.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Trainer has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 44 -6 281 0 8 0 0 $248,720

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Trainer did not make the cut in any of his last five trips to this event.

The most recent time Trainer played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while Country Club of Jackson is set for a longer 7,461 yards.

Golfers at Country Club of Jackson have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Courses that Trainer has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,314 yards, 147 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Trainer's Last Time Out

Trainer was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 56th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Fortinet Championship, which landed him in the 56th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Trainer was better than 74% of the competitors (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Trainer recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, better than the field average of 1.1.

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Trainer recorded four bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Trainer recorded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 5.4 on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

In that last tournament, Trainer's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.3).

Trainer ended the Fortinet Championship carding a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Trainer fell short compared to the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

