Lanto Griffin will be at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at the par-72, 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7.

Looking to place a wager on Griffin at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Griffin Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Lanto Griffin Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Griffin has finished under par six times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Griffin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In his past five tournaments, Griffin finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Griffin has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 49 -1 286 0 6 0 0 $270,098

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Griffin has one top-20 finish in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 11th.

Griffin has one made cut in his past three appearances at this tournament.

Griffin did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2021).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards, 444 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard par 72 for this week's event.

Golfers at Country Club of Jackson have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Griffin has played in the past year has been 138 yards shorter than the 7,461 yards Country Club of Jackson will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Griffin's Last Time Out

Griffin was in the 18th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 58th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

Griffin shot better than just 21% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.71.

Griffin failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other participants averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Griffin had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Griffin had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 5.4 on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Griffin carded a bogey or worse on one of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Griffin ended the Fortinet Championship registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Griffin bettered the tournament average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.