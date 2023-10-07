Kyle Westmoreland will play at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place from October 5-7.

Looking to place a bet on Westmoreland at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +40000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards

Kyle Westmoreland Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Westmoreland has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in four of his last 14 rounds.

Westmoreland has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Westmoreland has had an average finish of 46th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Westmoreland has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 45 -3 282 0 7 0 0 $243,346

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Westmoreland finished 54th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 444 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

Country Club of Jackson checks in at 7,461 yards, 175 yards longer than the average course Westmoreland has played in the past year (7,286 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Westmoreland's Last Time Out

Westmoreland was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging par to finish in the 68th percentile of the field.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship placed him in the 45th percentile.

Westmoreland was better than 37% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.71.

Westmoreland shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Westmoreland recorded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Westmoreland's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the field average (5.4).

In that most recent tournament, Westmoreland's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Westmoreland finished the Fortinet Championship registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Westmoreland carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.2.

