The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7 will feature Kevin Kisner as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-72, 7,461-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 on offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Kisner Odds to Win: +25000

Kevin Kisner Insights

Kisner has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Kisner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In his past five tournaments, Kisner has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Kisner hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 62nd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 49 +1 287 0 6 0 0 $185,756

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Kisner has had an average finish of 61st in his past three appearances at this tournament.

Kisner has two made cuts in his past three appearances at this tournament.

Kisner last played this event in 2014, and he did not make the cut.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while Country Club of Jackson is set for a longer 7,461 yards.

Country Club of Jackson has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Country Club of Jackson checks in at 7,461 yards, 176 yards longer than the average course Kisner has played in the past year (7,285 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Kisner's Last Time Out

Kisner was in the 18th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 81st percentile on par 4s at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 3.88 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Kisner was better than only 21% of the field (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Kisner shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other participants averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Kisner carded five bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Kisner's 10 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the field average (5.4).

In that last tournament, Kisner had a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Kisner ended the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on four of 16 par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 4.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Kisner bettered the field's average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

