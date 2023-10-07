Kelly Kraft is set for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson (par-72) in Jackson, Mississippi from October 5-7. The purse is $8,200,000.00.

Looking to wager on Kraft at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Kraft Odds to Win: +20000

Kelly Kraft Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Kraft has finished below par on 10 occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 15 rounds.

Kraft has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five events, Kraft has had an average finish of 33rd.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Kraft has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 45 -6 278 0 10 0 0 $374,964

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Kraft has had an average finish of 40th with a personal best of 33rd at this tournament.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Kraft missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2021.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 444 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Country Club of Jackson, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

Courses that Kraft has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,300 yards, 161 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Kraft's Last Time Out

Kraft was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 3.19 strokes to finish in the 35th percentile of competitors.

His 3.85-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was strong, putting him in the 88th percentile of the field.

Kraft was better than 59% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.71.

Kraft did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Kraft had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.2).

Kraft carded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 5.4 on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Kraft's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.3).

Kraft finished the Fortinet Championship carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Kraft underperformed compared to the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

