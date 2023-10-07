The field for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi features Jonas Blixt. The par-72 course spans 7,461 yards and the purse is $8,200,000.00 for the tournament, running from October 5-7.

Looking to place a wager on Blixt at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Blixt Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Jonas Blixt Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Blixt has finished below par on eight occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two of those rounds.

Blixt has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, Blixt has finished in the top 20 once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five tournaments, Blixt has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 43 -5 281 0 4 0 0 $224,635

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Blixt wound up 35th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Blixt did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2021).

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 444 yards longer than average.

Golfers at Country Club of Jackson have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The courses that Blixt has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,307 yards, while Country Club of Jackson will be 7,461 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Blixt's Last Time Out

Blixt was in the fourth percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 68th percentile on par 4s at the Barracuda Championship, averaging 3.95 strokes on those 22 holes.

Blixt shot better than 50% of the competitors at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.53.

Blixt fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Blixt recorded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Blixt's five birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the tournament average (6.4).

At that last outing, Blixt's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Blixt ended the Barracuda Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with three on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Blixt finished without one.

