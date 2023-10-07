Jim Herman will compete at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson, taking place from October 5-7.

Looking to place a bet on Herman at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +75000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Herman Odds to Win: +75000

Jim Herman Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Herman has scored below par four times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Herman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Herman has had an average finish of 69th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Herman has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 56 -2 281 0 10 0 0 $325,841

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In Herman's previous six appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been 30th.

Herman has made the cut two times in his previous six entries in this event.

Herman last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

This course is set up to play at 7,461 yards, 444 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The courses that Herman has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,274 yards, while Country Club of Jackson will be 7,461 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Herman's Last Time Out

Herman finished in the first percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.63 strokes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship placed him in the 45th percentile.

Herman shot better than just 6% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Herman did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Herman carded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Herman carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 5.4 on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

At that last tournament, Herman had a bogey or worse on two of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Herman finished the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, worse than the field average, 4.4.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Herman had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.2.

